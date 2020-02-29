Egypt Factsheet, February 2020

Egypt hosts refugees and asylum-seekers from 58 different countries of origin. The majority of them live in urban areas alongside the host communities.

Currently, 256,632 refugees and asylum-seekers are registered with UNHCR Egypt.

More than half of them (51 per cent) are from Syria.

UNHCR registers and documents refugees and asylumseekers, and facilitates their access to protection and basic services, such as health and education.

Working with Partners

UNHCR works closely with the Government of Egypt, United Nations agencies, international and national NGOs to provide protection and assistance to asylum-seekers and refugees. UNHCR leads the Inter-Agency Working Group (IAWG), the main refugee coordination mechanism which gathers representatives from UN agencies as well as international and national NGOs. The IAWG oversees six sectorial working groups: Protection, Education, Health, Basic Needs and Cash, Livelihoods, and Communication with Communities. The Protection sector includes three sub-working groups which consist of Child Protection, Prevention and Response to Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV), and Durable Solutions.