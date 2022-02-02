Egypt Factsheet, December 2021

Egypt hosts 269,826 refugees and asylum-seekers from 64 countries of origin. Most refugees and asylum-seekers are located in urban areas of Greater Cairo and on the North Coast.

UNHCR Egypt is the largest refugee status determination (RSD) operation globally. Around 37 per cent of all refugees and asylum seekers in Egypt are children.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, UNHCR Egypt adapted its activities to the evolving situation, continuing to provide critical assistance and protection support.