17 Feb 2019

Egypt Factsheet, December 2018

from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 31 Dec 2018
Egypt is a destination country for refugees and asylum-seekers, most of whom live in urban areas.

Currently, 242,873 refugees and asylum-seekers of 58 different nationalities are registered with UNHCR Egypt. More than half of them (55%) are from Syria.

UNHCR registers and documents refugees and asylumseekers and facilitates their access to protection basic services, such as health and education.

Working with Partners

  • UNHCR works closely with the Government of Egypt, UN and NGO partners to provide protection and assistance to asylum-seekers and refugees.

  • The Inter-Agency Working Group (IAWG), chaired by UNHCR, is the main refugee coordination mechanism, overseeing six sectorial working groups gathering representatives from UN agencies, as well as international and national NGOs. The protection sector includes three subworking groups which consists of Child Protection, Response to Sex and Gender-based Violence (SGBV) and Durable Solutions. The other working groups cover Education, Health, Cash for Basic Needs, Livelihoods, and Communication with Communities.

