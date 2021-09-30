Egypt Factsheet, August 2021

Egypt hosts 265,393 refugees and asylum-seekers from 63 countries of origin (half of them from Syria).

Most refugees and asylumseekers are located in urban areas of Greater Cairo and on the North Coast.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, UNHCR has adapted its activities to the evolving situation, continuing to provide critical assistance and protection support.

COVID-19 in Egypt

The majority of refugees and asylum-seekers in Egypt were already highly vulnerable prior to the outbreak of COVID-19, and have been further impacted by the evolving circumstances. Many have lost their source of income and reportedly cannot afford sufficient basic supplies or pay their rent and hence have been evicted from their houses. Unaccompanied and separated children are becoming increasingly vulnerable, and cases of gender-based violence (GBV) continue to be reported.

Elderly people and persons with special needs and medical conditions are among the most affected groups during the pandemic.

UNHCR Egypt maintained its essential services throughout the pandemic. By the end of August 2020, all activities resumed with adapted modalities and precautionary measures in place.

UNHCR has strengthened and adapted outreach activities and communication with refugees and asylum-seekers through various channels, including phone, e-mail, social media, and messaging services.

UNHCR’s info-line continues to operate, and emergency contact lines have been established with partners to ensure 24-hour service.