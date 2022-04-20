Egypt Facts and Figures January - December 2021

In Egypt, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) promotes International Humanitarian Law, assists people affected by conflict and violence, including from the broader region. In 2021, the ICRC strived to respond to the immediate needs of people affected by violence as well as families affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. Check the full report below

The ICRC helps reestablish contact between family members separated by conflict, other situations of violence, and migration, and works with healthcare providers to help them enhance their emergency response. The ICRC works closely with its partner the Egyptian Red Crescent (ERC) to address humanitarian needs.