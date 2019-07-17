Egypt: Draft new NGO law retains repressive essence of old one

Despite the Egyptian government’s claims to the contrary, a draft new NGO law passed by parliament yesterday preserves the repressive essence of the law of 2017 currently in force and would help perpetuate the devastating crackdown on human rights defenders and independent civil society organizations, Amnesty International said today. Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi should reject the draft law and order it to be amended to bring it into line with international human rights law and standards.