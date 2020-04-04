Egypt
Egypt – Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DG ECHO, Egyptian Red Crescent) (ECHO Daily Flash of 04 April 2020)
- On 11 March 2020, severe weather caused widespread flooding across Egypt.
- More than 40 people lost their lives and over 400 were injured. According to the Ministry of Social Solidarity 20 000 people (4 000 families) have been affected by the flooding.
- The Disaster Relief Emergency Fund will support the Egyptian Red Crescent (ERC) with EUR 100 000.00 to address the recent floods. A total of over 12 000 people will be assisted. The total allocated amount for the action is over CHF 488 000. The action will run through 30 June 2020.
- The objective of this operation is to provide basic emergency shelter assistance, basic needs, primary healthcare services, psychosocial support, hygiene promotion to 5 000 vulnerable people. 500 volunteers will be mobilised, including health volunteers (doctors, nurses and paramedics), mental health and psychosocial volunteers and health promotion volunteers. Presently there are 2 926 people hosted in 19 evacuation centres.
- Also 2 264 people were assisted with First Aid, blankets, and mattresses, while 480 families were provided hot meals