Egypt: Aswan Floods - Operation update no. 1, DREF Operation n° MDREG019

GLIDE n° FL-2021-000190-EGY

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

The Aswan Governorate of Egypt faced heavy rains that led to floods in 11 areas between 12 and 14 November 2021. According to the Ministry of Health announcement, the continuous severe weather, including heavy rain, strong winds, and thunderstorms, caused widespread flooding across the southeast part of Egypt, driving scorpions out of the ground, resulting in the death of three people and the injury of 450 others due to scorpion stings.

Several highways and some public infrastructure, houses, lands, and cemeteries have either completely or partially collapsed. Due to the blockage of main roads, some locations/ villages were isolated. A total of 1,100 people (220 families) who lost their houses due to total damage are hosted in 220 temporary houses run by the local authority of Aswan Governorate, while 4,685 people (937 families) are still living in their houses that have been partially damaged and refused to leave.

Because the losses were concentrated in the city's center, buildings in this region were exposed to the majority of rainwater and were severely damaged due to their mud brick construction and palm-leaf roofing. Maintenance crews deployed to the streets to clear the puddles and restore power networks and connections in the affected districts, among other repairs. In response to the affected people, the Governor of Aswan stated that the distribution of relief will be the responsibility of non-governmental organizations (NGOs), in collaboration with local authorities.