14 Jan 2018

Egypt: 3RP Regional Monthly Statistical Update as of November 2017 - Education

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 30 Nov 2017 View Original
During this reporting period, 3RP partners continue to provide children with Education Grants to facilitate their enrolment in public, and special needs schools. Approximately 74 children with special needs were assisted to enrol in schools that meets their educational and care needs in addition to that, 407 UASCs were assisted to enrol in schools in their local communities. Capacity building programme with MoE continues with the rehabilitation work completed in 10 schools in areas hosting refugee children as well as the improvement in the WASH facilities, an activity that is still on going to the end of 2017.

A Health and Safety, (Sehha& Salama), project reached 80 schools during this reporting period. This project aims to bring up a new generation of children with the concepts and culture of prevention, preparedness and risk reduction, healthy eating habits and awareness raising concerning the challenges facing the environment and how to contribute to protecting it. The project is also promoting resilience in schools and through schools for the whole community to spread the culture of peace and non-violent conflict resolution.

96 refugee youth benefited from Tertiary Education Scholarships under DAFI initiative provided by the German Federal Government. students were enrolled in both public and private universities across Egypt.

