Egypt: 3RP Monthly Statistical Update as of November 2017 - Protection

In November 2017, structured and sustained psycho-social support (PSS) and child protection programmes through individual and group PSS were extended to a total of 892 children, adolescents and youth; 24% of which were boys aged 6-9 years. With the facilitation of 10 inter-agency case conferences as of 30 November, UNHCR has contributed to the harmonization of case management processes and standards which has furthermore contributed to an improved coordination among partners.

During the reporting period, 3RP partners continued to focus on prevention and response to SGBV incidents. 43 Syrians SGBV survivors (14 women, 24 girls, four boys and one men) were identified and received multi-sectoral response services, including quality individual case management, access to emergency medical care, psychosocial counselling and legal assistance. Communityled activities remain a key component in SGBV prevention and 463 refugees were reached through activities such as group psychosocial sessions, legal awareness sessions on SGBV and other capacity building trainings for communities.

Three training workshops were organized in Obour City on “sustainability and volunteer management”, “networking and public relations”, and “monitoring and evaluation”. A total of 199 refugees (103 women and 96 men) representing 85 community groups of various backgrounds participated in these trainings.