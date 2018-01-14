14 Jan 2018

Egypt: 3RP Monthly Statistical Update as of November 2017 - Health and Nutrition

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 30 Nov 2017 View Original
preview
Download PDF (224.2 KB)

In November 2017, 3RP partners involved in 3RP response in Egypt have provided 11,633 curative and preventive Primary Healthcare consultations to Syrian girls, boys, women and men. Among those, 4,975 patients were followed up and received monthly treatment for their non-communicable diseases. Also, 1,936 under 5 girls and boys received routine immunization and growth monitoring services. Data on referrals to secondary and tertiary healthcare, including life-saving emergency is not available for November due to termination of partnership with AMU.

Within the resilience component, 3RP partners continued to provide support to 208 primary healthcare facilities in Greater Cairo and Alexandria. Additionally, capacity building training on integration of mental health and NCDs as well on cold chain management was provided to 252 MoHP healthcare professionals in Greater Cairo, Alexandria, Damietta and Sharkeya

