14 Jan 2018

Egypt: 3RP Monthly Statistical Update as of November 2017 - Food security

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 30 Nov 2017
Under the PRRO 200987 WFP supports up to 88,200 targeted vulnerable refugees from Syria through the two main components of relief and livelihood/resilience-building with various activities, including: general food distribution, nutrition support to PLW, vocational trainings, capacity enhancement and access to schemes for small business start-up grants for selected refugees and host communities.

November distribution took place from 13 to 17 November, targeting 75,928 beneficiaries (73,228 Syrian refugees and 2,700 Palestinian refugees from Syria). Redemption period for November cycle ends on 28 November 2017.

In November 2017, WFP food voucher value remains at EGP 400, which is now equivalent to approx. USD 22 given the current UN exchange rate.

The data analysis for the 2016 Egyptian Vulnerability Assessment for Refugees (EVAR) in collaboration with UNHCR started in midMarch with the report expected to be released by the second half of 2017.

