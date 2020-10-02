Cash Transfer and Education: Supporting basic education for Syrian refugees and Egyptian host communities

This report assesses Plan International's Tawasol: Learning for Coexistence Project in Egypt to understand its strengths and weaknesses, including implementation challenges and successes, risks and benefits for beneficiaries, and any needs for continued capacity building.

Plan International - with support from the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency and in partnership with the Women’s Refugee Commission - is undertaking the Cash and Voucher Assistance for Adolescents in Crisis Initiative. This initiative, which runs through to April 2021, seeks to synthesise Plan International’s internal learning and strengthen its capacity to integrate cash and voucher assistance across its programmes to effectively achieve protection, education and wellbeing outcomes for crisis-affected adolescent girls and boys.