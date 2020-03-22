ACT Alliance Alert: Egypt: Floods Emergency, 22 March 2020

SITUATION

On the morning of Tuesday the 14 March 2020, Egypt was aggressively attacked by heavy rainfall caused flooding in multiple populated areas, causing massive property damages. More than 1000 houses were totally/ partially demolished by the wild effect of the strong gush of water. Also, extensive areas of agricultural land were destroyed by the effect of the downpours. Means of livelihood and income were negatively impacted. The floods claimed more than 30 human lives including children.

People lost their lives due to various causes e.g. electric shock, fall of the ceilings of their shelters, and fall from the above. In addition, 20 people were seriously injured while trying to escape of the enormously strong gush of the downpours. Nationwide, an estimation of 100,000 people are gravely affected, losing houses, lacking of medical attention, and material goods. Moreover, the flood has caused almost-radical sweeping of vast areas of agricultural land which means that too many farmers have lost their source of income.