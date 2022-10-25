WFP Ecuador Country Brief, September 2022

In Numbers

USD 1.7 m cash-based transfers made*

USD 14.2 m six months (October 2022 to February 2023) net funding requirements, representing 37 percent of total funding requirements

58,036 people assisted* in September 2022

Operational Updates

• In September 2022, WFP provided food vouchers to 44,832 migrants, refugees and people from host communities across Ecuador. To improve the nutrition of pregnant and lactating women and girls (PLWG) and their children during the first 1,000-day window, WFP also provided an additional cash-based transfers (CBT) to 6,937 PLWG from the most vulnerable households in 16 provinces.

• WFP assisted 6,255 migrants, refugees, and people from host communities with hot meals at shelters and canteens in 16 provinces (out of the 24 provinces of the country).

• Three-thousand eight-hundred and three migrants on the move received a one-time voucher to buy food at local supermarkets.

• On 14 September, WFP Ecuador country director Matteo Perrone participated in the Sustainable Challenge LatAm 2022. The country director presented the “Rice and Duck” project as a successful agri-food system implemented in Ecuador’s Coastal Region.

• On 20 September 2020, WFP delivered 30 first aid kits and firefighting equipment for park rangers working in protected areas in Ecuador to the Ministry of Environment, Water and Ecological Transition.

• On 23 September, WFP presented during a public event the reactivation of the early volcano warning system as part of the disaster risk reduction (DRR) and preparedness project to public officials from the Risk Management Secretariat in Quito and Rumiñahui.