Ecuador + 2 more
WFP Ecuador Country Brief, September 2021
Attachments
In Numbers
USD 6.7 m six-month net funding requirements (October 2021 – March 2022) net funding requirements, representing 79% of total
USD 2,559,363 cash-based transfers made
80,210 people assisted in SEPTEMBER 2021
Operational Updates
- 70,192 migrants, refugees and people from host community benefited from WFP’s food vouchers in September. The majority of migrants and refugees were Venezuelans (94 percent), followed by Colombians (4 percent). 8,837 pregnant and lactating women and children under two years of age, from the most vulnerable households in 16 provinces, received an additional transfer to improve their nutrition during the 1,000 days window.
- 55,055 people, 66 percent from Venezuela, were assisted at shelters and canteens.
- 5,046 Venezuelan migrants on the move were supported by a one-time food voucher.
- On 21 September, WFP, with the participation of Government, held a diagnostic workshop for the design, development, and implementation of a comprehensive national nutrition strategy.
- On 21 September, WFP, UNICEF, and UNHCR signed the United Nations Common Cash Statement Agreement, which will assist the most vulnerable beneficiaries.
- WFP, with the support of Plan International, hosted an event called “open kitchen” to teach families how to prepare nutritious meals/snacks. This activity was held in Guayas.
- Between 31 August 31 and 3 September, WFP and the National Risk and Emergency Management Service held the First Seasonal Livelihood Consultation in Pichincha Province to identify programmatic interventions to protect livelihood and strengthen the resilience at the local level.
- In September, the Government announced the launch of the new development plan for the next four years. One of the priorities is the fight against malnutrition. According to this, WFP is working with national institutions in capacity strengthening and support the school feeding policy, among others.