WFP Ecuador Country Brief, October 2021

In Numbers

USD 12.1 m six months (November 2021-April 2022) net funding requirements, representing 63% of total

USD 12.1 m L2 Emergency Response

Operational Updates

• 74,939 migrants, refugees and people from host community benefited from WFP’s food vouchers in October. The majority of migrants and refugees were Venezuelans (95 percent), followed by Colombians (4 percent). 9,699 pregnant and lactating women and children under two years of age, from the most vulnerable households in 16 provinces, received an additional transfer to improve their nutrition during the 1,000 days window.

• 5,570 people, 73 percent from Venezuela, were assisted at shelters and canteens.

• 4,179 Venezuelan migrants on the move were supported by a one-time food voucher.

• Between 11 and 13 October, the Regional Director for Latin America and the Caribbean visited Ecuador and held meetings with highlevel authorities of the Ministries who partner with WFP. The Regional Director also visited beneficiaries' families and participated in a meeting with USAID’s Bureau of Humanitarian Assistance.

• On the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction, celebrated on 14 October, WFP Country Director signed an agreement with the National Secretary for Risk and Emergency Management. WFP ratified its commitment to continue working with the national Government to strengthen the resilience of the most vulnerable communities, disaster risk reduction, and emergency preparedness at the local level.

• On 18 October the Country Director participated in the solemn session for the World Food Day held at the National Assembly. The Country Director addressed issues such as food insecurity and child malnutrition in his presentation.