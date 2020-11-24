WFP Ecuador Country Brief, October 2020

In Numbers

US$ 3,565,205.42 cash-based transfers made

90,843 people assisted

Operational Updates

• FAO, IFAD, IICA and WFP organized a technical round table to prepare the National Action Plan and strengthen family farming agriculture. WFP leads the gender and resilience pillars.

• The “National Agricultural Strategy for Rural Women” was launched, aiming at making the role of women in rural family agriculture visible through inter-agency coordination between FAO, UN Women and WFP.

• FAO and WFP presented the first version of the Regulations of the Organic Law on School Feeding for approval to the inter-institutional committee.

• WFP developed a web and mobile platform, NutriEC, for the calculation of food rations and menus for programs carried out by WFP and the government in emergencies.

• WFP organized a musical concert within the initiative to support vulnerable people in shelters through food assistance. Additionally, FAO and WFP jointly organized a virtual concert in commemoration of World Food Day, under the theme of "For a more fair, supportive and peaceful society free from hunger and poverty”.

• WFP supported the government of Brazil with the purchase and delivery of a contribution of medical supplies to the Temporary Care Center of the Municipality of Quito.

• 430 people are being trained through the Edufami educational virtual platform on climate change, sustainable food security and nutrition, and resilient livelihoods. 126 have completed the training on food security, climate change and gender equality. 40 Community Based Participative Planning workshops were led and facilitated by indigenous Awá and Afro populations.

• 7,818 Ecuadorian households received the Nutritional Support Voucher of USD 240, to alleviate the economic consequences of COVID-19 in 72 prioritized cantons.

• WFP supported UN Agencies and humanitarian actors by delivering 465,19 MT of food kits,

Refugee Housing Unit and personal protective equipment to 23 provinces.

• 68,793 migrants benefited from WFP’s food vouchers in October. The majority were Venezuelans (93 percent), followed by Colombians (6.9 percent).

• 1,515 people, 36.8 percent from Venezuela, were assisted at shelters and canteens managed by partner organizations.

• The one-time food assistance at the border provinces remains suspended.