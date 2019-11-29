WFP Ecuador Country Brief, October 2019

In Numbers

US$ 2,144,104 cash-based transfers made

87,298 people assisted

Operational Updates

• The state of emergency for human mobility has been extended until November 2019.

• 80,134 people benefited from WFP’s food vouchers. The majority were Venezuelans (91.5 percent), followed by Colombians (8.1 percent) and a few beneficiaries of other nationalities.

• 3,290 people, around 70.6 percent of them from Venezuela, were assisted at shelters and canteens managed by partner organizations. WFP started working on technical guidance to strengthen and improve the food security and nutrition capabilities of these institutions.

• 3,100 vulnerable Venezuelans received one-time food assistance at immigration checkpoints.

• 774 pregnant adolescents received a food voucher to contribute to their food security and nutrition.

• WFP conducted an assessment at the northern border to identify the migratory paths, needs and risks encountered by Venezuelan migrants. Food access is among their main concerns.

• WFP supported the national dialogue for the design of gender-sensitive agricultural policies led by the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock. This encounter brought together rural women, government officers, Academia and NGOs to socialize the main findings from the previous regional meetings held in September and to agree on the next steps for the formulation of a specific public policy for rural women.

• In coordination with local governments, WFP continued its visits to local schools to reinforce key nutritional messages. Additional kitchen supplies were also distributed benefiting 11,150 children from 147 schools.

• Through WFP’s support, the Ministry of Education is discussing the legal framework that will facilitate the transition towards a renewed and improved school meals programme that includes fresh and healthy products.

• As part of the Knowledge, Attitudes and Practices (CAP) process, two additional focus groups with Awa and Afro Ecuadorian communities were held. This is part of the gender mainstreaming strategy of the Binational Climate Change Project.

• WFP presented the Fill the Nutrient Gap study to over 400 participants that attended the International Scientific Convention of the Technical University of Manabí.