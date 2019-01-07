WFP Ecuador Country Brief, October 2018

In Numbers

US$ 713,871 cash-based transfers made

US$ 41.45 m total requirements

43,053 people assisted in October 2018

Operational Updates

• 28,766 people benefited from WFP’s food vouchers. The majority of people assisted are Venezuelans (78.5 percent), followed by Colombians (19.3 percent) and 2.2 percent other nationalities.

• 3,529 commodity vouchers were distributed among vulnerable Venezuelans at migration checkpoints located at the northern border with Colombia. Priority is given to pregnant and lactating women and children. Distribution was coordinated with the Government and other UN agencies. The Government extended the state of emergency in human mobility till November 2018.

• During his official visit to the country, Miguel Barreto, WFP’s Regional Director held a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs to discuss the migration crisis and the importance to respond in the medium-long run through national social protection systems. He also met with the Health and Economic and Social Inclusion Ministers to reiterate WFP’s commitment to support the Ecuadorian government policies related to food security and nutrition for the most vulnerable population.

• Smallholder women supported through WFP’s programs participated at the National Fair organized to commemorate the International Day of Rural Women. This event gathered together government institutions, cooperation agencies and local population.

• This year’s World Food Day celebration took place in the city of Ibarra in close coordination with the Local Autonomous Decentralized Government of Imbabura. Children participated in a race against hunger and malnutrition.

• The results of the case study “Linkage of Smallholder Farmers to Alternative Markets” was presented to national government partners. A workshop to share the results with local stakeholders will be organized next month.