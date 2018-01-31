WFP Ecuador Country Brief, October 2017

Highlights

A participant of the emergency transfer programme (Bono AAA) and the human development transfer programme, took part in an interview panel in the Shock-Responsive Social Protection Regional Seminar for Latin America and the Caribbean, in Lima, Peru.

For the socio-economic vulnerability assessment of the Venezuelan population in Ecuador, WFP has been collecting data in the Provinces of Azuay, Guayas, Imbabura, Manabí and Pichincha.

Operational Updates

The Vice Minister of the Ministry for Economic and Social Inclusion, the Under Secretary of the Risk Management Secretariat, a recipient of WFP Ecuador’s Emergency Response Assistance, and WFP staff participated in the Shock-Responsive Social Protection Regional Seminar for Latin America and the Caribbean, held in Lima, Peru.

As part of the World Food Day celebration, WFP,

FAO, IOM, UNWOMEN, the Municipality of Quito and the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock carried out a Fair "For a Healthy, Inclusive and Diverse Ecuador". The fair brought together immigrant entrepreneurship and smallholder farmers in physical activities, live cooking sessions, dance and artistic performances, among other activities.

Within the implementation of school lunch activities, WFP is currently supporting 13,600 children in 165 schools in four provinces. 48 percent are girls and 52 percent are boys.

A training of trainer’s workshop on food security was held in the Imbabura province for technicians from the local governments and provincial directions of the Ministry of Education of Carchi and Imbabura.

The workshop relied on the training of trainer’s methodology so that technicians could replicate and sensitize the educational community (student counselling, school feeding committees, teachers, children and parents) on food security and nutrition, and healthy eating habits.

WFP, the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock, and the Ministry of Environment developed a communication mechanism to support the system for the management of climate risk for food security in the Jubones river basin.