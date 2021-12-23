WFP Ecuador Country Brief, November 2021

In Numbers

USD 2.8 m cash-based transfers made

USD 10.1 m six months (December 2021-May 2022) net funding requirements, representing 70% of total

USD 11.8 m L2 Emergency Response

88,954 people assisted in November 2021

Operational Updates

80,075 migrants, refugees and people from host community benefited from WFP’s food vouchers in November. The majority of migrants and refugees were Venezuelans (95 percent), followed by Colombians (4.5 percent). 10,428 pregnant and lactating women and children under two years of age, from the most vulnerable households in 16 provinces, received an additional transfer to improve their nutrition during the 1,000 days window.

4,933 people, 73 percent from Venezuela, were assisted at shelters and canteens.

4,527 Venezuelan migrants on the move were supported by a one-time food voucher.

The Country Director, Matteo Perrone, visited the southern border of Ecuador with Perú. During his mission, he had the opportunity to visit some beneficiaries' families, shelters, and canteens and held meetings with local authorities. The Country Office reiterated the WFP commitment to continue promoting a more effective humanitarian response.

On 19 November, WFP, as part of the Country Humanitarian Team, participated in the earthquake simulation organized by the Secretariat of Risk Management and Emergencies. As a result of this event, WFP will present some recommendations to the Secretary and Local Governments.

The WFP organized a training course in risk management, food security, and nutrition with Awá and Afro Ecuadorian communities’ leaders in Carchi, Esmeraldas, Imbabura, and Sucumbíos.