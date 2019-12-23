WFP Ecuador Country Brief, November 2019

In Numbers

US$1,850,276 m cash-based transfers made

US$1.9 m six months funding needs

89,903 people assisted in November 2019

Operational Updates

• The state of emergency for human mobility has been extended until December 2019.

• 83,726 people benefited from WFP's food vouchers.

The majority were Venezuelans (91.8 percent), followed by Colombians (7.8 percent) and a few beneficiaries of other nationalities.

• 3,376 people, around 65.4 percent of them from Venezuela, were assisted at shelters and canteens managed by partner organizations.

• One-time assistance at immigration checkpoints reduced from 3,190 to 2,153. WFP will keep monitoring the situation to adjust accordingly.

• 648 pregnant adolescents received a food voucher to contribute to their food security and nutrition.

• An official delegation from USAID/FFP visited WFP's recently expanded operation in Tungurahua and Chimborazo.

• WFP started conducting a livelihoods study of the Venezuelan population. These inputs will inform the programmatic design for 2020.

• The municipality of Guamote expressed interest in WFP’s complementary school feeding model. An official meeting to discuss possible cooperation mechanisms was held with the major, Delfin Quishpe.

• The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock supported the organization of several agricultural fairs. These spaces allowed smallholder farmers, mainly women, to directly sell their produce.

• The national dialogue for the design of gendersensitive agricultural policies led by the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock continued and WFP supported the participation of a female leader from Honduras.

• WFP’s Regional Nutritional Advisor held meetings with the Ministers of Education and Health to discuss joint interventions for 2020 and shared WFP’s latest studies during the International Event “Nutrition at the Vanguard” organized by the International University of Ecuador.