WFP Ecuador Country Brief, May 2022

In Numbers

USD 2.7 m cash-based transfers made*

USD 14.5 m six months (June - November 2022) net funding requirements, representing 78 percent of total funding requirements

82,935 people assisted* in May 2022

*Preliminary figures

Operational Updates

In May, WFP provided food vouchers to 75,466 migrants, refugees, and people from host communities across Ecuador. WFP also delivered cash-based transfers (CBT) to 9,851 pregnant and lactating women and girls as well as children under 2 in 16 provinces to improve their nutrition during the first 1,000-day window.

Moreover, 6,188 migrants, refugees, and people from host communities received hot meals at shelters and canteens in 16 provinces. In addition, 2,821 migrants on the move received a one-time food voucher, and 157 vulnerable Ecuadorians received food assistance through CBT.

WFP held a workshop on food security, nutrition and gender in Manabí for 57 smallholder farmers and technical staff from the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (32 women).

WFP donated a technological platform to the Ministry of Economic and Social Inclusion to increase the efficiency of donations and CBT to priority groups. WFP Ecuador Chief of Mission Matteo Perrone and Minister of Economic and Social Inclusion Esteban Bernal attended a ceremony together to mark the donation.

WFP and the Ministry of Economic and Social Inclusion held a joint event to present the results of studies on the impact of COVID-19 on food consumption across Ecuador. WFP Ecuador Chief of Mission Matteo Perrone and 33 representatives of Ecuadorian public institutions and United Nations agencies attended the event.