WFP Ecuador Country Brief, May 2021

In Numbers

USD 1,4 m cash-based transfers made

54,552 people assisted in May

USD 10.8 million six months net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• 48,258 migrants, refugees and people from host community benefited from WFP’s food vouchers in May. The majority were Venezuelans (92.9 percent), followed by Colombians (5.9 percent). 7,777 pregnant and lactating women and children under two years of age of the most vulnerable households in 15 provinces received additional top-up according to the 1,000 days window assistance.

• 2,608 people, 60.7 percent from Venezuela, were assisted at shelters and canteens.

• 3,686 Venezuelan migrants on the move were supported by one-time food voucher.

• Along with United Nations Ecuador, Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), International Fund For Agricultural Development (IFAD), the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock of Ecuador, WFP organized an online conference on food systems. During the conference, the Minister of Agriculture expressed his gratitude toward WFP for supporting female smallholder farmers within the National Agricultural Strategy for Rural Women.

• WFP organized an online capacity strengthening session for a web & mobile application called NutrirEC, developed by WFP Ecuador and National Service for Risk and Emergency Management, for the Government’s and public’s use in calculating and planning the food intake.

• Within WFP’s logistics operation, WFP delivered food kits, school kits, and medical supplies to people affected by the COVID19 crisis in four provinces – Pastaza, El Oro, Pichincha and Carchi.

• Along with the International University of Ecuador, WFP continued to give capacity training on humanitarian logistics for public sectors as well as for national and international humanitarian organizations based in Ecuador.