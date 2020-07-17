WFP Ecuador Country Brief, May 2020

In Numbers

US$ 2,599,741 cash-based transfers made

113,699 people assisted

Operational Updates

• 112,212 people benefited from WFP’s food vouchers in May. The majority were Venezuelans (91.4 percent), followed by Colombians (8.3 percent) and a few beneficiaries of other nationalities.

• 1,330 people, of which 50.2 percent from Venezuela, were assisted at shelters and canteens managed by partner organizations.

• The one-time food assistance at the border provinces, Sucumbíos, Carchi, and El Oro remains suspended due to the border closure. However, WFP coordinated with the cooperating partner to deliver the remaining 157 kits to Venezuelans.

• In May, around 500 Ecuadorian returnees were assisted by WFP during their mandatory quarantine in canteens in Tambillo and Sangolquí in the province of Pichincha.

• WFP Ecuador has amplified its region of intervention in May by adding the province of Loja and Orellana. This now sums up to a total of 16 out of 24 provinces in WFP's monthly operation. WFP signed three new Field Level Agreements, adding the provinces of El Oro and Santo Domingo into the operation.

• Two Seasonal Livelihood Consultations with the Afrodescendant people and the Awá nationality got completed telematically in May. This has allowed to predesign the adaptation measures with an ecosystem approach that will be implemented at the community level.

• In line with the national response to COVID-19 crisis, the Country Office submitted for approval the Budget Revision #5, corresponding to crises response focus area, aiming to: a) expand Strategic Outcome 1 to safeguard the access to food of affected populations; and b) add the Strategic Outcome 5 to provide logistics coordination and assistance in support of the emergency response. These changes also imply an increment in the total CSP budget of USD 77 million.

• WFP received a kind contribution of USD 15,000 from UNAIDS, which will be allocated for the Strategic Outcome 4, Activity 7.