WFP Ecuador Country Brief, March 2022
In Numbers
- USD 4.2 m cash-based transfers made
- USD 11.5 m six months (April - September 2022) net funding requirements, representing 47% of total
- 120,414 people assisted in MARCH 2022.
Operational Updates
- In March, WFP provided food vouchers to 87,211 migrants, refugees, and people from host communities across Ecuador; most migrants and refugees were Venezuelans (95 percent), followed by Colombians (5 percent). WFP also provided 11,026 pregnant and lactating women and children under two years of age, from the most vulnerable households in 16 provinces, with an additional cash-based transfer (CBT) to improve their nutrition during the 1,000-day window in March.
- 5,746 migrants, refugees and people from host communities received hot meals at shelters and canteens.
- 4,525 Venezuelan migrants on the move with a one-time food voucher.
- In February, WFP started the delivery of the "Nutritional Support Bonus" with the Ministry of Economic and Social Inclusion and ADRA in Carchi, Pichincha, and Esmeraldas to support vulnerable Ecuadorians affected by COVID-19. As of March, 95 percent (6,426 of 6,803) beneficiary households redeemed the voucher.
- WFP carried out several activities to commemorate the International Women’s Day, including a dialogue entitled "We Are Real Women" on 8 March in Carchi province, in coordination with the local government. In addition, WFP, FAO and IFAD held a "Rural Women and Family Farming" event within the joint Gender Transformative Approaches program, reaching 70 people.
- On 9 March, WFP Country Director, Mr. Matteo Perrone, held a meeting with the Minister of Education, Ms. Maria Brown, to discuss topics of mutual interest like school feeding, water quality and the IX School Feeding Forum.
- On 14 March, WFP and its partners inaugurated a recreation centre in a shelter in Huaquillas city, near the Southern border. This centre is a recreational space where children can learn and have fun. This is one of 40 centres that WFP supports across the country.