WFP Ecuador Country Brief, March 2019

In Numbers

US$ 1,018,151 cash-based transfers made

USD 10.8 m six months net funding requirements

63,690 people assisted in March 2019

Operational Updates

The state of emergency for human mobility has been extended until April 2019.

55,364 people benefited from WFP’s food vouchers. The majority were Venezuelans (89 percent), followed by Colombians (10 percent) and a few beneficiaries of other nationalities.

2,000 people, around two thirds of them from Venezuela, were assisted at shelters and canteens managed by partner organizations.

18,322 vulnerable Venezuelans received a onetime food assistance at northern border migration checkpoints.

Preliminary data from the assessment conducted in February 2019, reflects that 55 percent of newly-arrived households are in extreme poverty, poverty and/or cannot cover the vital food basket. 24 percent of households have a diet composed of less than 3 food groups and 53 percent have a diet made up of 4-5 food groups.

Final results of the assessment will be available in April.

8,326 children were assisted through the complementary school meals programme in Carchi, Imbabura and Sucumbíos. Assistance was not provided in Esmeraldas as the school year had finalized in February.

The baseline survey of the Binational Project concluded successfully. Around 900 members of the Awá and Afro-Ecuadorian communities were surveyed.

In coordination with the local government of Imbabura, the National Risk Management Secretariat and WFP, 30 government staff received training on the Initial Needs Assessment methodology.