01 May 2019

WFP Ecuador Country Brief, March 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 31 Mar 2019
preview
Download PDF (451.93 KB)

In Numbers

US$ 1,018,151 cash-based transfers made

USD 10.8 m six months net funding requirements

63,690 people assisted in March 2019

Operational Updates

  • The state of emergency for human mobility has been extended until April 2019.

  • 55,364 people benefited from WFP’s food vouchers. The majority were Venezuelans (89 percent), followed by Colombians (10 percent) and a few beneficiaries of other nationalities.

  • 2,000 people, around two thirds of them from Venezuela, were assisted at shelters and canteens managed by partner organizations.

  • 18,322 vulnerable Venezuelans received a onetime food assistance at northern border migration checkpoints.

  • Preliminary data from the assessment conducted in February 2019, reflects that 55 percent of newly-arrived households are in extreme poverty, poverty and/or cannot cover the vital food basket. 24 percent of households have a diet composed of less than 3 food groups and 53 percent have a diet made up of 4-5 food groups.
    Final results of the assessment will be available in April.

  • 8,326 children were assisted through the complementary school meals programme in Carchi, Imbabura and Sucumbíos. Assistance was not provided in Esmeraldas as the school year had finalized in February.

  • The baseline survey of the Binational Project concluded successfully. Around 900 members of the Awá and Afro-Ecuadorian communities were surveyed.

  • In coordination with the local government of Imbabura, the National Risk Management Secretariat and WFP, 30 government staff received training on the Initial Needs Assessment methodology.

  • WFP’s Social & Behaviour Change Communication (SBCC) Strategy was presented to the Fill the Nutrient Gap technical working group. This innovative approach will be thoroughly reviewed in a workshop planned for April 2019.

