WFP Ecuador Country Brief, June 2022

In Numbers

USD 2.2 m cash-based transfers made*

USD 11.7 m six months (July to December 2022) net funding requirements, representing 77 percent of total funding requirements

79,363 people assisted* in June 2022

*Preliminary figures

Operational Updates

In June, WFP provided food vouchers to 67,343 migrants, refugees, and people from host communities across Ecuador. WFP also provided 9,098 pregnant and lactating women and girls as well as children under two from the most vulnerable households in 16 provinces with an additional cash-based transfer (CBT) to improve their nutrition during the first 1,000-day window.

6,159 migrants, refugees, and people from host communities received hot meals at shelters and canteens in 16 provinces.

3,864 migrants on the move received a one- time food voucher, and 157 vulnerable Ecuadorians received food assistance through CBT.

With the objective of raising awareness on gender-based violence and commemorating the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, WFP carried out community- based activities reaching 31 people (21 women) in shelters, homes and canteens.

Within the framework of South-South Cooperation, on 2 June 2022, WFP participated in an experience-exchange event between Ecuador and Costa Rica. Twenty people (7 women) from government institutions of both countries attended the event with the objective of sharing experiences of programmes developed in Costa Rica and Ecuador, including the rice-duck agri-food system model.