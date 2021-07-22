WFP Ecuador Country Brief, June 2021

In Numbers

USD 12 million six-month net funding requirements

USD 2,020,913 cash-based transfers made

66,947 people assisted June 2021

Operational Updates

59,234 migrants, refugees and people from host community benefited from WFP’s food vouchers in June. The majority were Venezuelans (97 percent), followed by Colombians (3 percent). 11,228 pregnant and lactating women and children under two years of age of the most vulnerable households in 15 provinces received an additional transfer to improve their nutrition during the 1,000 days window.

2,727 people, 62.8 percent from Venezuela, were assisted at shelters and canteens.

4,986 Venezuelan migrants on the move were supported by one-time food voucher.

WFP Ecuador management team met with the Director-General of the National Service for Risk and Emergency Management to discuss how to enhance Ecuador’s disaster risk reduction capacity.

WFP welcomed a new cooperating partner, the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), and organised a joint mission to the province of Imbabura to assess how to better serve our beneficiaries.

Within the “Climate Change Binational Project,” WFP organized training on food security for community members of Afro-Ecuadorians and Awá indigenous people, which will likely be replicated to their family members as well as nearby communities.