WFP Ecuador Country Brief, June 2019

In Numbers

US$ 1,407,030 cash-based transfers made

USD 8.6 m six months net funding requirements

89,812 people assisted

Operational Updates

The state of emergency for human mobility has been extended until July 2019.

51,532 people benefited from WFP food vouchers.

The majority were Venezuelans (87.4 percent), followed by Colombians (12.2 percent) and a few beneficiaries of other nationalities.

4,151 people, around 72 percent of them from Venezuela, were assisted at shelters and canteens managed by partner organizations.

25,803 vulnerable Venezuelans received one-time food assistance at border migration checkpoints.

WFP prepared a contingency plan to assist Venezuelans trying to reach Peru before June 15th (after this day, Venezuelans require a visa to enter Peru).

WFP’s initiative to contribute to an adequate access to food among vulnerable pregnant adolescents and survivors of violence against women and girls in the northern border area of Ecuador was socialized in the territory through workshops coordinated with the Ministry of Economic and Social Inclusion (MIES), Ministry of Public Health (MSP), UNFPA and local organizations.

8,326 children were assisted through the complementary school meals program in Carchi,

Imbabura and Sucumbíos.

An official delegation from the Ministry of Education visited WFP's operation in Imbabura. The recently appointed National School Feeding Manager acknowledged the successful linkage of smallholder farmers to the complementary school feeding mechanism.

WFP's Storyteller's experimental project was successfully shared with leaders from the Awá and Afro-Ecuadorian communities. The initiative will be roll-out in July.

Landslides in Carchi left people isolated and with limited access to food. Upon the Government request, WFP responded with 150 emergency food rations to support the Government's response.