WFP Ecuador Country Brief, July 2022

In Numbers

USD 1.9 m cash-based transfers made*

USD 8.8 m six months (August 2022 to January 2023) net funding requirements, representing 37 percent of total funding requirements

65,972 people assisted* in July 2022

*Preliminary figures

Operational Updates

• In July, WFP provided food vouchers to 57,374 migrants, refugees, and people from host communities across Ecuador. WFP also provided 8,101 pregnant and lactating women and girls as well as children under 2 from the most vulnerable households in 16 provinces with an additional cash-based transfer (CBT) to improve their nutrition during the first 1,000-day window.

• 5,597 migrants, refugees, and people from host communities received hot meals at shelters and canteens in 16 provinces (out of the 24 provinces of the country).

• 4,647 migrants on the move received a one-time voucher to buy food at local supermarkets.

• WFP delivered ten wildfire and reforestation kits to the Portoviejo municipal government in Manabí province, providing local authorities with advanced emergency-response tools.

• On 14 July 2022, WFP, alongside authorities from the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock and Loja province, carried out the Commercial Rice Meeting Loja 2022. Beneficiaries from the WFPled Rice and Duck project participated and were able to sell rice grown under the project.

• In Quito, WFP launched risk management virtual courses to strengthen local risk management capacities. Over 30 officials from the National Risk and Emergency Management and local governments participated in the event.

• WFP Ecuador, alongside the Ministry of Education Government, organized the National Meeting on the Road to Educational Transformation which counted with the participation of several United Nations agencies. WFP Regional Social Protection Advisor participated in the event and shared the importance of school feeding to achieve healthy schools.