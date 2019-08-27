WFP Ecuador Country Brief, July 2019

In Numbers

US$ 1,515,634 cash-based transfers made

USD 7.3 m six months net funding requirements

87,080 people assisted in July 2019

Operational Updates

• The state of emergency for human mobility has been extended until August 2019.

• 58,629 people benefited from WFP’s food vouchers. The majority were Venezuelans (88.89 percent), followed by Colombians (10.73 percent) and a few beneficiaries of other nationalities.

• 3,782 people, around 69.5 percent of them from Venezuela, were assisted at shelters and canteens managed by partner organizations.

• 16,324 vulnerable Venezuelans received one-time food assistance at immigration checkpoints.

• WFP started providing cash-based transfers to vulnerable pregnant adolescents from the northern border provinces. This is a pilot initiative aimed at contributing to adequate access to food among this priority group.

• An official delegation from USAID/FFP visited WFP's field operation in Sucumbíos and Azuay.

• The school year 2018-2019 ended on July 5th and 8,326 children from Carchi, Imbabura and Sucumbíos were assisted through the complementary school meals program.

• Through a national workshop, WFP socialized its complementary school meals program with highlevel government authorities, UN agencies and relevant stakeholders.

• Upon the National Risk Management and Emergency Service (SNGRE) request, WFP delivered food kits to support families that were affected by the flood of the Putumayo River in Sucumbíos.

• Following the partners and stakeholders' consultations within the framework of the Integrated Context Analysis (ICA) held on February 2019, WFP, in coordination with the SNGRE, implemented the seasonal livelihood programming consultation in July to strengthen the design, planning and implementation of programs in the field of resilience, social protection networks, disaster risk reduction, and preparedness.