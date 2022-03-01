WFP Ecuador Country Brief, January 2022

In Numbers

USD 21 m six months (February -July 2022) net funding requirements, representing 28% of total

Operational Updates

• In January, 85,975 migrants, refugees and people from host community benefited from WFP’s food vouchers. Most migrants and refugees were Venezuelans (94 percent), followed by Colombians (5 percent). 10,911 pregnant and lactating women and children under two years of age, from the most vulnerable households in 16 provinces, received an additional cash-based transfer (CBT) to improve their nutrition during the 1,000 days window.

• 4,899 people, 72 percent from Venezuela, were assisted at shelters and canteens.

• 4,115 Venezuelan migrants on the move were supported by a one-time food voucher.

• WFP, in the framework of the Joint Programme on Gender Transformative Approaches for Food Security and Nutrition, delivered seeds to the families who participate in learning communities in the Province of Imbabura.

These seeds will allow them to implement agrodiverse gardens to improve their food and nutritional security.

• On January 21, WFP participated in the Meeting with Focus Groups of producers organized by the United Nations Country Team. The objective was to receive inputs that will contribute to the new United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework 2022-2026. José Anrango, president of the Union of indigenous communities of San Pablo del Lago (UNCISPAL for its Spanish acronym), emphasized that the support of WFP and other agencies allowed them working on gender issues to empower women and generate equal opportunities.

• Together with the Humanitarian Country Team,

Country Director Matteo Perrone participated in the "Foreign Trade Workshop" organized by WFP. This learning space focuses on strengthening the capacities of humanitarian partners to provide a more effective response to emergencies.