WFP Ecuador Country Brief, February 2022

In Numbers

USD 3 m cash-based transfers made

USD 9.4 m six months (March -August 2022) net funding requirements, representing 62% of total

USD 8.9 m for Emergency Response

96,619 people assisted in February 2022.

Operational Updates

In February, 87,366 migrants, refugees and people from host community benefited from WFP’s food vouchers. Most migrants and refugees were Venezuelans (95 percent), followed by Colombians (5 percent). In addition, 11,121 pregnant and lactating women and girls, and children aged 6-23 months from the most vulnerable households in 16 provinces, received an additional cash- based transfer to improve their nutrition during the 1,000 days window.

WFP assisted 5,212 people (69 percent from Venezuela) at shelters and canteens.

Furthermore, WFP supported 4,221 Venezuelan migrants on the move with a one- time food voucher.

In February, WFP started the delivery of the Bono de Apoyo Nutricional with the Ministry of Economic and Social Inclusion and Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA) in the provinces of Carchi, Pichincha, and Esmeraldas. As of 28 February, 1,812 of 6,803 beneficiary households redeemed the voucher.

On 24 February, WFP delivered seven mobile storage units to the National Risk and Emergency Management Service. During the event, the WFP deputy country director, Alessandro Dinucci, highlighted the importance of strengthening the National Government's emergency preparedness and response capacities with the support of the USAID’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance.