WFP Ecuador Country Brief, December 2018

In Numbers

US$ 841,774 cash-based transfers made

US$ 0.55 m six months (December 2018- May 2019) net funding requirements

57,954 people assisted in December 2018

Operational Updates

• The state of emergency in human mobility has been extended until January 2019. 29,012 people benefited from WFP’s food vouchers. Most beneficiaries were Venezuelan (81.1 percent), followed by Colombians (18.3 percent) and 0.6 percent of other nationalities. 1,585 people were assisted at shelters and canteens managed by partner organizations.

Around 59 percent of those assisted were Venezuelans. 16,614 vulnerable Venezuelans received one-time food assistance at migration checkpoints along the northern border.

• WFP is assessing the possibility of distributing rechargeable electronic food vouchers. Technical discussions are underway, and a pilot is likely to start early 2019.

• 10,743 children were assisted through the complementary school meals programme in Esmeraldas, Carchi, Imbabura and Sucumbíos.

• WFP has worked closely with the local governments of Carchi, Imbabura and Sucumbíos to implement school gardening projects adding to the sustainability of local school meals programmes.

• A binational meeting was held in Bogotá, Colombia to discuss the best alternatives for climate risk data collection. The usage of drones will be further discussed and analysed with government partners.

• The Government’s FORECCSA Project to strengthen communities’ climate change resilience with a focus on food security was presented as a successful climate policy example at the COP24 in Katowice, Poland.

• WFP participated in the final yearly meeting of the Humanitarian Assistance Working Group headed by the Risk Management Secretariat. This space brings together public and international organizations to better plan integral responses in case of emergencies.

• WFP, as leader of the UN Food Security Cluster, will be updating the Flood Contingency Plan as part of the preparation measures for El Niño.

• Since 1 April 2017, the Country Strategic Plan for Ecuador positions WFP as a strategic and public policy partner. WFP supports government efforts to achieve SDGs 2 and 17 through four outcomes. Each strategic outcome includes activities corresponding to government priorities and WFP’s experience and expertise.

• The five-year strategy envisages a decrease in WFP’s direct implementation of programmes and the progressive hand-over of activities to the Government.