WFP Ecuador Country Brief, August 2022

In Numbers

USD 1.6 m cash-based transfers made*

USD 13.4 m six months (September 2022 to February 2023) net funding requirements, representing 44 percent of total funding requirements

58,464 people assisted* in August 2022

*Preliminary figures

Operational Updates

• In August 2022, WFP provided food vouchers to 50,166 migrants, refugees, and people from host communities across Ecuador. WFP also provided 8,101 pregnant and lactating women and girls as well as children under 2 from the most vulnerable households in 16 provinces with an additional cash-based transfer (CBT) to improve their nutrition during the first 1,000-day window.

• 6,291 migrants, refugees, and people from host communities received hot meals at shelters and canteens in 16 out of the 24 provinces of the country.

• 3,537 migrants on the move received a one-time voucher to buy food at local supermarkets.

• Between 3 to 5 August 2022, WFP Executive Director, David Beasley, visited Ecuador and held meetings with the President of the Republic, Ministers, donors, and private sector partners, where he stressed WFP’s commitment to continue supporting Ecuador and the most vulnerable people in the country. The Executive Director also visited the San Juan de Dios shelter and had the opportunity to speak with beneficiaries’ families.

• WFP, the local government of Rumiñahui, and 40 key community actors began developing a preparedness, response, and resilience plan. These actions recognize that community involvement is key to building resilient societies.

• On 15 August 2022, the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework was launched in an event organized by the Government and the United Nations. WFP Ecuador Country Director, Matteo Perrone, attended the event.

• In August 2022, WFP Ecuador received two visits from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), who visited project sites in Azuay, Sucumbios, and Pichincha. They had the opportunity to talk with beneficiaries and observe programming. USAID expressed their interest in continuing work with WFP.