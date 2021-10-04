WFP Ecuador Country Brief, August 2021

In Numbers

US$ 0 m six months (September 2021-February 2022) net funding requirements

US$ 2,493,564 cash-based transfers made

82,459 people assisted in AUGUST 2021

Operational Updates

• 71,316 migrants, refugees and host community members benefited from WFP’s food vouchers in August. The majority of migrants and refugees were Venezuelans (96 percent), and Colombians (4 percent). 7,690 pregnant and lactating women and children under two years of age, from the most vulnerable households in 16 provinces, received an additional transfer to improve their nutrition during the 1,000 days window.

• 7,610 people, 48 percent from Venezuela, were assisted at shelters and canteens.

• 3,922 Venezuelan migrants on the move were supported by a one-time food voucher.

• On 19 August, 2021, Country Director Matteo Perrone had a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Human Mobility, Mauricio Montalvo. The meeting provided the opportunity to review WFP’s Strategic Plan 2017-2021 and the new working plan. At the end of the meeting, both authorities reaffirmed their commitment to continue working with the most vulnerable population in Ecuador.

• In Macara, with the support of WFP, the Agricultural Research Institute (INIAP), the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAG), and the local government of Loja, presented a new model for rice production named “arrozpato.” The integrated rice-duck farming system (IRDFS) grows rice and ducks together in an irrigated paddy field.

• WFP participated in the Ancestral Knowledge Dialogue organized by the local government of Ibarra. In the event, the Country Director afirmed that ancestral knowledge strengthens food security.

• With the support of WFP, the Ministry of Education held a workshop on the Participatory Construction of the School Feeding Model for Rural Areas. As a result of the workshop, the next steps for the pilot project in Loja and Imbabura were defined.