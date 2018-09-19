WFP Ecuador Country Brief, August 2018

In Numbers

US$ 534,947 cash-based transfers made

US$ 0.62 m six months (August 2018 - January 2019) net funding requirements

27,673 people assisted in August 2018

Operational Updates

• WFP’s regular assistance scheme provided attention to 20,787 vulnerable people on the move. As Venezuelan migrants continue crossing the northern border with Colombia in unusually high numbers, 73 percent of the overall attention was provided to this vulnerable population.

Colombians accounted for 26 percent and other nationalities for only 1 percent.

• Since the government declaration of the state of emergency in three provinces on 08 August, WFP provides one-time food assistance at migration checkpoints.

• Priority in assistance has been given to pregnant and lactating women and children. A total number of 4,587 individual food kits were distributed in coordination with the Ministry of Economic and Social Inclusion and UNICEF.

• Venezuelans travel on foot for days or even weeks before reaching the border between Colombia at Ecuador at Rumichaca, province of Carchi or San Miguel, province of Sucumbíos.

• People arrive in a general state of physical and emotional despair that requires immediate assistance at migration checkpoints. Most of them continue their journey to Peru and Chile.

• New agreements have been signed with local partners to provide food assistance to Venezuelan migrants temporarily accommodated in shelters.

• An Emergency Food Security Assessment workshop was carried out in coordination with the National Risk Management Secretariat.

• Over 1,500 local farmers could directly sell their agricultural production (cereals, vegetables, fruits, etc) at a local fair organized by the Ministry of Agriculture in Imbabura. Smallholder farmers supported by WFP had an outstanding level of participation.

Since 1 April 2017, the Country Strategic Plan for Ecuador positions WFP as a strategic and public policy partner. WFP supports government efforts to achieve SDGs 2 and 17 through four outcomes. Each strategic outcome includes activities corresponding to government priorities and WFP’s experience and expertise.

• The five-year strategy envisages a decrease in WFP’s direct implementation of programmes and the progressive hand-over of activities to the Government.