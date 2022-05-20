WFP Ecuador Country Brief, April 2022

In Numbers

USD 3 m cash-based transfers made*

USD 14 m six months (May-October 2022) net funding requirements, representing 36% of total

95,463 people assisted* in April 2022

*Preliminary figures

Operational Updates

In April, WFP provided food vouchers to 84,442 migrants, refugees, and people from host communities across Ecuador. WFP also provided 10,856 pregnant and lactating women and girls as well as children under two from the most vulnerable households in 16 provinces with an additional cash-based transfer (CBT) to improve their nutrition during the first 1,000-day window.

6,225 migrants, refugees, and people from host communities received hot meals at shelters and canteens. Also, 2,920 migrants on the move received a one-time food voucher, and 1,505 vulnerable Ecuadorians received food assistance through CBT.

WFP Ecuador’s Country Director and the Undersecretary of School Management, Juan Gabriel Casañas, participated in the IX Regional School Feeding Forum for Latin America and the Caribbean, held in Colombia from 5 to 7 April. The forum is a high-level gathering of governments, partners, civil society representatives, and recognized experts from the region to discuss the progress, challenges and multi-sectoral opportunities of national school feeding and other school-based programmes.

On 13 April, WFP and the Rumiñahui local government signed a cooperation agreement that seeks to strengthen the resilience of vulnerable people and provide technical support for disaster preparedness and risk reduction.