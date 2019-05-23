WFP Ecuador Country Brief, April 2019

In Numbers

US$ 1,057,450 cash-based transfers made

USD 10.8m six months net funding requirements

67,966 people assisted in April 2019

Operational Updates

The state of emergency for human mobility has been extended until May 2019.

38,900 people benefited from WFP’s food vouchers. The majority were Venezuelans (85.8 percent), followed by Colombians (13.8 percent) and a few beneficiaries of other nationalities.

2,500 people, around two thirds of them from Venezuela, were assisted at shelters and canteens managed by partner organizations.

18,200 vulnerable Venezuelans received a onetime food assistance at northern border migration checkpoints.

WFP expanded the provision of food assistance to El Oro province, increasing coverage to 10 out of 24 provinces.

Training on the use of rechargeable food vouchers successfully concluded at national level. WFP´s implementation partners are ready to provide all the support beneficiaries might require.

The Quito III Meeting was held on 8-9 April to further discuss a harmonized response to the Venezuelan regional migration crisis.

WFP Country Directors of the Latin American region visited WFP interventions in Ecuador as part of their annual regional meeting. The visit provided an insight into the vulnerabilities and daily challenges Venezuelan migrants face while building new livelihoods in neighbouring countries.

8,326 children were assisted through the complementary school meals programme in Carchi, Imbabura and Sucumbíos.

As the support for the complementary school meals programme will end in September, meetings with key local authorities were held to discuss the sustainability of the intervention and analyse possible ways of continued technical assistance.

As part of the agreements with the National Risk Management Secretariat, the Seasonal Livelihood Programming consultations will start in June 2019. These consultations will inform policymaking to enhance food security and nutrition response in case of emergencies.

Since 1 April 2017, the Country Strategic Plan for Ecuador positions WFP as a strategic and public policy partner. WFP supports government efforts to achieve SDGs 2 and 17 through four outcomes.

Each strategic outcome includes activities corresponding to government priorities and WFP’s experience and expertise.