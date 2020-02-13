Utilizing Cash and Voucher Assistance within Gender-based Violence Case Management to Support Crisis-Affected Populations in Ecuador, Learning Brief - December 2019

Background

Traditionally, refugees and internally displaced persons have received aid in the form of in-kind assistance. Cash and voucher assistance (CVA) is now a common tool in humanitarian action used to meet the diverse needs of those displaced by crisis and conflict, and it is on the rise. Preliminary findings from the 3rd Grand Bargain Cash Workshop in 2019 suggest an estimated 60% scale-up of total cash and voucher delivery from 2016 to 2018; this translates to around US$4.5 billion in CVA (including programming costs) delivered in 2018. Despite a push by several humanitarian actors since 2015, its use for protection outcomes -- including to support the prevention of and response to gender-based violence (GBV) - trails behind that of all other sectors.

Refugees, internally displaced, and migrant women and girls face risks of and incidents of gender-based violence (GBV) before, during, and after crises. GBV is a pressing concern and the responsibility of all humanitarian actors. CVA, while not always appropriate, can play a key role in the prevention of and response to GBV. It is essential to better understand how CVA can help prevent, mitigate, and respond to GBV. Building evidence on utilizing cash transfers is therefore much needed in order to strengthen the community of practice on responding to and preventing GBV and is key to advancing outcomes under the Call to Action Roadmap, the GBV AOR Strategy 2018-2020, The Agenda for Collective Action, the Gender and Cash sub-working group and the Localization workstreams of the Grand Bargain, the Global Framework for Action, and the Global Protection Cluster (GPC) Task Team on Cash for Protection