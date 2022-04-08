Ecuador

UNICEF Ecuador Humanitarian Situation Report No.2 (Esmeraldas Earthquake) 8 April 2022

Highlights

  • On March 26th an earthquake took place at 11:28 p.m. with an epicenter 11.79 km from Esmeraldas on the coastal profile, with a magnitude of 6.0 MLv (Local Magnitude calculated in the vertical component) and a depth of 10 km. After this event, at 11:39 p.m., the Geophysical Institute of the National Polytechnic School (IGEPN) confirmed another earthquake again in the province of Esmeraldas, this one being of magnitude 3.3 MLv and at a depth of 4.0 km. At 00:53 a new earthquake of 5.1 MLv originates.

  • The Municipality of Esmeraldas indicated that the effects of the earthquake exceed their local capacity to respond to the emergency

  • The Municipality of Esmeraldas implements two temporary shelter (schools, given that children are in their summer break) with a capacity for 185 and 192 people. Currently, there are 187 and 40 people in those temporary accommodations.

  • There is a need to improve the WASH facilities in both temporary shelters to better respond to the needs of the population.

  • Current psycho-social situation of affected families and children requires support.

  • The damage evaluation of houses in the most affected neighborhoods is at 50%. One on the main challenges for the implementation of this work has been safety.

