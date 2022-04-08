UNICEF Ecuador Humanitarian Situation Report No.2 (Esmeraldas Earthquake) 8 April 2022

Highlights

On March 26th an earthquake took place at 11:28 p.m. with an epicenter 11.79 km from Esmeraldas on the coastal profile, with a magnitude of 6.0 MLv (Local Magnitude calculated in the vertical component) and a depth of 10 km. After this event, at 11:39 p.m., the Geophysical Institute of the National Polytechnic School (IGEPN) confirmed another earthquake again in the province of Esmeraldas, this one being of magnitude 3.3 MLv and at a depth of 4.0 km. At 00:53 a new earthquake of 5.1 MLv originates.

The Municipality of Esmeraldas indicated that the effects of the earthquake exceed their local capacity to respond to the emergency

The Municipality of Esmeraldas implements two temporary shelter (schools, given that children are in their summer break) with a capacity for 185 and 192 people. Currently, there are 187 and 40 people in those temporary accommodations.

There is a need to improve the WASH facilities in both temporary shelters to better respond to the needs of the population.

Current psycho-social situation of affected families and children requires support.