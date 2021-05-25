Ecuador + 1 more
UNICEF Ecuador Humanitarian Situation Report: January-April 2021
Attachments
Highlights
During 2020, Ecuador excess deaths amounted to 42,000 or 59.6% as compared to previous years. Official figures indicate more than 20,000 COVID19 related deaths. Emergency units at hospitals are currently at 95% of their capacity and 4% of the population has received the first vaccination dose.
The latest National state of emergency declaration is in place from April 21 until May 20th requires the 415 schools that had reopened to return to online education. All 16,500 schools in the country remain closed to in person education.
The secondary impact of the pandemic on families with children including families on the move has affected livelihoods, housing conditions, Gender Based Violence (GBV), violence against children rates, and mental health.
Land border crossings remain officially closed. However, people on the move including unaccompanied and separated children, continue migrating through irregular border crossings facing risks such as human trafficking, violence including GBV, child recruitment, among others