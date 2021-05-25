UNICEF Ecuador Humanitarian Situation Report: January-April 2021

Highlights

During 2020, Ecuador excess deaths amounted to 42,000 or 59.6% as compared to previous years. Official figures indicate more than 20,000 COVID19 related deaths. Emergency units at hospitals are currently at 95% of their capacity and 4% of the population has received the first vaccination dose.

The latest National state of emergency declaration is in place from April 21 until May 20th requires the 415 schools that had reopened to return to online education. All 16,500 schools in the country remain closed to in person education.

The secondary impact of the pandemic on families with children including families on the move has affected livelihoods, housing conditions, Gender Based Violence (GBV), violence against children rates, and mental health.