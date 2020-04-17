UNICEF Ecuador Humanitarian Response COVID-19 (As of 16 April 2020)

Highlights

• There are 17 official certified laboratories from the MoH to analyze PCR test samples and has recently enable three laboratories to take and analyze samples.

• There is a lack of sufficient testing kits and human resources to trace suspected cases. The number of tests done per day has been significantly decreasing in the last few days.

• Limited capacity to provide care to confirmed COVID-19 cases: lack of health professionals and hospital capacity, PPE, ventilators etc.

• There have been major complaints from health care professionals due to a shortage of PPE in health care facilities.

• Several complaints have been made, especially in Guayaquil, due to the poorly management of bodies.

• Due to the existent pressure and collapse of public health system services, we fear major gaps in essential health care services for pregnant women, newborns and children - including pregnancy monthly check-ups, vaccinations, and regular check-ups.

SITUATION IN NUMBERS

8,225 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (44% female – 56% male)

251 are children and adolescents

168 cases are in intensive care units in hospitals

403 have resulted in fatalities with an additional 632 probable deaths from COVID

27 public hospitals have been allocated to receive COVID-19 cases*

68% of general admission beds in hospitals are already occupied

84% of ICU beds allocated for COVID-19 are already occupied

+4,560,000 children and adolescents are currently not going to school and are somehow enrolled in distance learning programs

+2,500,000 homes with at least 1 child are under lockdown

*data on health system capacity from WHO