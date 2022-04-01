UNICEF Ecuador Esmeraldas Earthquake Situation Report No.1 (31 March 2022)

Highlights

On March 26th an earthquake took place at 11:28 p.m. with an epicenter 11.79 km from Esmeraldas on the coastal profile, with a magnitude of 6.0 MLv (Local Magnitude calculated in the vertical component) and a depth of 10 km. After this event, at 11:39 p.m., the Geophysical Institute of the National Polytechnic School (IGEPN) confirmed another earthquake again in the province of Esmeraldas, this one being of magnitude 3.3 MLv and at a depth of 4.0 km. At 00:53 a new earthquake of 5.1 MLv originates.

The last aftershock was recorded on March 28th at 08:24a.m. with a magnitude of 3.3 MLv at a depth of 6 km. The possibility of new aftershocks is not ruled out.

The Decentralized Autonomous Government of the canton of Esmeraldas indicated that the effects of the earthquake exceed their local capacity to respond to the emergency. The provincial Emergency Operations Committee (COE) has taken leadership and action for the immediate activation of technical work groups.

The national risk and emergency management service is carrying out the implementation of temporary accommodation with a capacity of 140 people. Currently 116 people and 36 families are in the temporary accommodation. This number is expected to grow as evaluation of infrastructure damage is ongoing. Indeed, the evaluation of damages to houses and other infrastructure is still ongoing, and it is expected that the number of people in need for temporary shelter will increase as more houses are declared uninhabitable So far, the estimate is that at least 20,000 houses would be affected.

Power outages, telecommunication disruption and roads interrupted.