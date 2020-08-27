UNICEF Ecuador COVID-19 Situation Report (Response to COVID-19) reporting period March - June 2020 (27 Aug 2020)

Introduction

We would like to take this opportunity to express our sincere appreciation to government donors, national committees, private sector donors and United Nations partners for their generous financial contribution in support of the children of Ecuador during this difficult health emergency.

On behalf of the entire UNICEF Ecuador team, we thank you for helping to advance our shared commitments to protecting the rights and improving the well-being of children in Ecuador. We would also like to express our gratitude to all the individual donors in Ecuador who make it possible for UNICEF to deliver results for children.

We know that the pandemic hit Ecuador heavily, taking the health system to the brink and revealing the structural weaknesses of social services as a whole. The added secondary effects of this emergency: the prolonged confinement leading to increased anxiety and violence in the household; the loss of jobs limiting families’ access to food and other essential items; and school closures leaving children without a key protective environment all have a direct impact on the health, protection and overall well-being of children, adolescents and their families.

Humbled by this support – which is testament to the strong confidence UNICEF inspires through its mission for children – we also recognize the duty we have in ensuring these resources are directed towards those children and women that need it most. UNICEF is thus deeply thankful to its donors who also chose to contribute their funds flexibly.”

Joaquín González-Alemán

UNICEF Representative in Ecuador