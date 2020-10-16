UNICEF Ecuador COVID-19 Situation Report No. 8 (Reporting Period: 1-30 September 2020)

Highlights

1,000 Dignity Kits delivered to support women who have experienced gender-based violence. Dignity Kits contains reusable masks, hand sanitizer, underwear and sanitary pads.

35 portable handwashing stations with 50 tanks of 500lts each, installed in 8 different cities.

240 nutritional supplement Plumpy Doz provided to vulnerable children in Mount Sinai, Guayaquil.

780 teachers and student counselors trained in psychosocial support that will benefit 17,600 children and adolescents.

149,695 intercultural bilingual education guides delivered to MoE benefiting children and adolescents from elementary to upper-middle school.

396 girls and 369 boys benefited from the services provided in Child Friendly Spaces.

9.750 people reached with critical WASH supplies (including hygiene items) and services.

1,250 uprooted families provided with a CBI to buy essential hygiene supplies.

By September 13, the state of exception in Ecuador ended after 6 months of restrictions on freedom of movement and freedom of association and assembly, after a ruling form the Constitutional Court The National Operations Emergency Committee (COE) decided to issue specific guidelines establishing that agencies and institutions of the Central Government and Municipalities must develop and implement regulations and public policies that addresses the COVID19 pandemic.

In this sense, the “traffic light” system continues to be implemented to identify restrictive measures which now are on the hand of each Municipalities.

To date, 205 municipalities have moved from red to yellow light and 14 municipality to green light. 2 municipalities remain in red light.