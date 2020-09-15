UNICEF Ecuador COVID-19 Situation Report No. 7 Focus on mental health: 1-31 August 2020

Highlights

This Situation Report highlights key actions UNICEF Ecuador is implementing to support mental health and socio-emotional wellbeing of children, adolescents, caretakers and teachers during the pandemic. To date, the interventions have reached:

26,584 girls and 24,699 boys who received psycho-emotional support and participated in recreational activities online both at home as well as through UNICEF supported virtual Child Friendly Spaces. To achieve this, UNICEF trained teachers to better support the education of children and adolescents during the lockdown.

4,985 women and 3,052 men, who are parents, caregivers or teachers, participated in focus groups to receive socioemotional support and mechanisms for then to cope and manage stress. This provides them with tools to continue supporting students remotely and work towards violence prevention mechanisms in their households.

916 social health workers and community tracers were trained to implement health community surveillance strategies, which includes identification of cases and referral to health centers. Trained social workers also provide emotional support to families with children when a member of the family is diagnosed with COVID-19.