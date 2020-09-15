Ecuador + 1 more
UNICEF Ecuador COVID-19 Situation Report No. 7 Focus on mental health: 1-31 August 2020
Attachments
Highlights
This Situation Report highlights key actions UNICEF Ecuador is implementing to support mental health and socio-emotional wellbeing of children, adolescents, caretakers and teachers during the pandemic. To date, the interventions have reached:
26,584 girls and 24,699 boys who received psycho-emotional support and participated in recreational activities online both at home as well as through UNICEF supported virtual Child Friendly Spaces. To achieve this, UNICEF trained teachers to better support the education of children and adolescents during the lockdown.
4,985 women and 3,052 men, who are parents, caregivers or teachers, participated in focus groups to receive socioemotional support and mechanisms for then to cope and manage stress. This provides them with tools to continue supporting students remotely and work towards violence prevention mechanisms in their households.
916 social health workers and community tracers were trained to implement health community surveillance strategies, which includes identification of cases and referral to health centers. Trained social workers also provide emotional support to families with children when a member of the family is diagnosed with COVID-19.
Posts shared on social media. UNICEF Ecuador has focused on delivering recommendations to caregivers on how to better deal with stress and anxiety, how to implement activities for them to do with children at home, healthy eating and exercising habits or how to talk to children on the loss of a family member or friend reached over two million people on Facebook and Instagram. Also, UNICEF developed seven short stories dealing with issues such as prevention of contagion, taking care of loved ones and deal with stressful situations. These stories have been posted in the UNICEF website and downloaded by 18.653 UNICEF supporters.
Situation in Numbers
As of August 31:
Currently 113,767 Laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases (National Infographic, MoH)
6,556 COVID-19 deaths plus 3,741 probable deaths from COVID-19 (National Infographic, MoH)