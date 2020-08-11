Ecuador + 2 more

UNICEF Ecuador COVID-19 Situation Report No. 6 (1-31 July 2020)

  • UNICEF Ecuador has delivered additional PPE to the Ministry of Health, which included:

    • 21 oxygen concentrators
    • 10,500 protective gowns
    • 3,157 units of antibacterial gel
    • 66,900 caps
    • 83,500 surgical masks
    • 20,000 N95 masks
    • 5,096 protective goggles
    • 5,000 face shields
    • 1,215,850 units of gloves

  • 403 tablets with connectivity plans delivered to teachers to support remote education during the month of July 2020;

  • 208 community workers and 80 health professionals trained as community epidemiological tracing agents, so they are able to detect, refer and prevent the spread of COVID-19 cases among children, pregnant and breastfeeding women, while also ensuring essential care services for children and women; which has, in the month of July, referred 280 children to health care facilities.

  • 8,526 girls and 7,904 boys received psycho emotional support;

  • 1,250 uprooted families provided with a CBI to buy essential hygiene supplies.

